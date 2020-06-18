The latest edition of The Last Ride showcased more of The Undertaker on a personal level. It also highlighted The Undertaker's match against Goldberg at Super ShowDown.

According to WWE Superstar Elias, The Undertaker was supposed to face him at the Saudi Arabia show. The Undertaker had attacked Elias on a RAW after WrestleMania in 2019, and the two faced off in a six-man tag team match at Madison Square Garden.

Elias pointed out in a Instagram post that he and The Undertaker have had multiple encounters and hopes to have another chance to be face-to-face with The Undertaker again. He also complimented The Undertaker while promoting The Last Ride.

"Elias v Undertaker was set to happen in Saudi shortly after this segment," Elias revealed. "Everything about this night was electric. THINGS CHANGED. Myself and The Deadman have crossed paths multiple times since I've been here, and I hope it's not the last. There is a great story to be told both on screen & behind the curtain.

"He's one of the greatest to ever do it. Check out @Undertaker: The Last Ride on the @WWE network to learn more about the man behind The Undertaker."

You can check out Elias' Instagram post below: