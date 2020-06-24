This week's Championship Edition of Monday Night RAW saw viewership remain steady, but WWE Superstar Liv Morgan voiced other frustrations with the show. Morgan called out WWE for cutting out parts of her match against Natalya.

She tweeted, "Thank you for posting photos of what you cut out of my match I guess. Appreciate it @wwe".

Morgan's match against Natalya went two minutes on the show with Morgan showing very little offense. Natalya won with the Sharpshooter with assistance from Lana continuing their storyline with each other.

However, Morgan's screenshots of WWE's photos from the match show that the match was a bit more competitive. Morgan is shown hitting a hurricanrana in the ring and a drop kick on Natalya, neither of which was ever shown on television.

You can see Morgan's tweet below: