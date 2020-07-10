Before winning the "Winner Takes All" match against Adam Cole at NXT: The Great American Bash this past Wednesday, Lee got a surprise call from "The World's Strongest Man" Mark Henry during his interview on WWE's The Bump. Henry, came on the show to congratulate Lee for beating the odds over and over again. Lee had mentioned earlier in his interview that he hopes that in time, his name will be etched in as one of the best pro wrestlers to come out of Texas. Henry began his interview by saying that there's no doubt in his mind that Lee won't be inducted into some sort of Texas pro wrestling hall of fame.

"I want to be the first one to congratulate you on your victory because victory is not something that comes out of nowhere, you have to perceive it before it becomes a reality," Henry noted. "I want to reconfirm who you are: you are a representative of Texas [wrestling]. Down the road, I want to see your name on that list."

Following that powerful message, Henry had some advice for Lee should he win the NXT title. Henry did not hesitate to say that he sees Lee as a main roster competitor, but he thinks he can take it up a notch and possibly main event at WrestleMania someday.

"Well, first, you have to take the time to celebrate what you've accomplished," Henry began. "Once you've done that, you can say, 'Hey, there's Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar out there.' I've seen you have your moments with these guys. It would not be out of line to say I want to take my talents to the biggest stage, and that biggest stage is WrestleMania.

"You're on the right track. I see you as being one of the most elite wrestlers in the world - not just in WWE. You have the potential. You are the savior of the big guy in pro wrestling; you can bring that back. I know you can accept that load."

