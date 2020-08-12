WWE has reportedly decided to hold SummerSlam outside of the Performance Center in Orlando.

It was reported this afternoon by @Wrestlevotes that SummerSlam will not take place in the Performance Center, but there's no word yet on the exact venue. The report also noted that fans will not be allowed at the big event this year.

The source for the @Wrestlevotes report was unsure of the exact SummerSlam location, but it was noted that a location in the Northeast is now said to be "iffy at best."

Furthermore, PWInsider confirmed this afternoon that the show will be held somewhere in the state of Florida. WWE was rumored to be looking at Atlantic City, New Jersey for the SummerSlam location, but it's now confirmed that those plans have been dropped.

The 2020 SummerSlam pay-per-view is scheduled to air live on August 23. Stay tuned for updates on the location.

Below is the current SummerSlam card:

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Street Profits (c)

WWE United States Title Match

MVP vs. Apollo Crews (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

Asuka vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

TBD vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Bayley (c)

Bayley will defend against the winner of Friday's Triple Brand Battle Royal winner.

Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

Dominik will be allowed to use weapons.