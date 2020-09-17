During this week's edition of Being The Elite, AEW star Eddie Kingston was asked by The Young Bucks to face the camera and cut a promo on a cookie. Kingston, who has been widely praised for his microphone skills, did not disappoint, cutting an impromptu promo which received loud applause from the gathered audience, which included several members of the AEW roster.

Within a few seconds of handing him the cookie, Matt Jackson yelled "action" and Kingston began his promo.

"It kills me inside that you are so tasty, delicious, sugary, and everything I want. However, in this great sport of pro wrestling, that pays me to be able to buy you, I have to look better in the ring," Kingston said while staring into the chocolate chip cookie.

"That is the only way I can buy more cookies, so you wouldn't have to be alone. And trust me, when the time is right, it'll be just me and you. But, only when the time is right," he continued, in a promo that lasted less than 100 seconds.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Kingston and The Young Bucks were actually mocking WWE's promo class, where wrestlers are typically handed a prop and asked to impromptu promos.

Meltzer also noted that Kingston's promo on last night's edition of AEW Dynamite was to set up a feud between Butcher and the Blade and The Nightmare Family, particularly QT Marshall.

During his promo, Kingston mentioned three specific points--the first being that he was never eliminated from the Casino Battle Royale at All Out, the second that his alliance with Lucha Brothers, and Butcher and the Blade is "a family" and not a faction, and the third point being that Blade needs to "get his house in order."

The third point is apparently to Blade confronting QT Marshall over his relationship with Allie, aka The Bunny. Allie, who is married to Blade, has been hanging out with QT Marshall as part of the Nightmare Family.

It will be interesting to see how this story progresses since AEW announcers have never referred to Allie and The Butcher as a couple before.