AEW has announced that World Tag Team Champions FTR will defend their titles against Jack Evans and Angelico during next week's Dynamite episode on TNT.

The "Brush with Greatness" match will have a 20-minute time limit. The same theme and time limit went for FTR's successful title defense over SCU on this week's Dynamite episode.

Below is the updated line-up:

* Chris Jericho's 30 year career celebration

* Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Luther and Serpentico

* TNT Champion Brodie Lee defends against Cody Rhodes in a Dog Collar Match

* FTW Champion Brian Cage defends against Will Hobbs

* World Tag Team Champions FTR defend against TH2 in a "Brush with Greatness" 20-minute time limit match