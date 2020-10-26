Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden has posted an endorsement from Batista on his official YouTube channel. In the video, which refers to Batista as a WWE Hall of Famer although he has yet to be officially inducted, The Animal calls U.S. President Donald Trump "a bully" and fake tough guy.

While comparing individuals who are legitimately tough with ones who portray themselves as tough guys, Batista said Trump falls under the category of the latter.

"It's easy to lie and bully people. That does not make you a tough guy," said Batista of Trump, a WWE Hall of Famer.

Batista touched upon Trump's alleged political strategy of appeasing his supporters with positive messages they want to hear. He said that, in comparison, Biden is willing to speak hard truths at rallies and debates.

"It's easy to tell someone what they want to hear. However, it's not easy to tell someone what they need to hear. [When Biden says], 'We're not in good shape, but this is how we're going to get out of it,' That is being tough," added Batista.

In a ringing endorsement of Biden, Batista said the U.S. needs a leader who can get the country "back on track."

"A leader is someone who can unite people, someone who takes responsibility. That is toughness. That is Joe Biden.

"The guy who is respected, who can talk to people, who can work out disputes. The guy who can be a leader, and one who is stepping back into this fight for Americans. It's that simple. That is the guy we need running this country."

Batista, a former six-time WWE Champion, has long been a vocal critic of Trump and had previously endorsed Bernie Sanders in the primary process of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election.