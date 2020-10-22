Actor Eric Andre suffered a concussion at the hands of John Cena, and had to go to the hospital after a stunt went wrong during filming of the new season of The Eric Andre Show.

Cena makes an appearance on the new season, which will premiere on Sunday, October 25 on Adult Swim.

Andre appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week and talked about the injury with Cena.

"John Cena did the stunt right but we prepped for the stunt wrong," told Kimmel (H/T to EW Weekly). "That metal shelf came over and clocked me on the head and I got concussed."

Andre added, "I went to the hospital immediately. I had like a Fred Flintstone, like Bugs Bunny [bump] on the side of my head."

You can see a clip from the segment that caused the injury below. Above is video of Andre discussing the incident with Kimmel.