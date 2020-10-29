NWA President Billy Corgan has reportedly shot down reports that Thunder Rosa is a free agent.

While responding to a fan on social media, Corgan said that Rosa was under contract with NWA until 2021.

"No [she's not leaving NWA]. You have to love press and media reports that don't contact the company she is under contract to but instead listen to someone who has my email address but doesn't write and ask.

"She's under contract thru [through] 2021 and there's a reason for that [it's called excellence and faith) @nwa," wrote Corgan.

It was reported earlier by Dave Meltzer that Rosa, after losing the NWA Women's World Title to Serena Deeb, was now being pursued by both WWE and AEW.

Rosa posted a teaser video on her Twitter account on Wednesday, asking dirt sheets to guess her next destination. In a short video clip, she said, "Hey, dirt sheets what's next for me?" before pulling down her tights to reveal AEW, WWE, and NWA written on her hip.

