After being furloughed back in April as part of the cost-cutting measures WWE took during the COVID-19 pandemic, PWInsider has reported that former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Shane Helms returned to WWE in his producer role.

Helms was reportedly backstage at this past weekend's Survivor Series. He was also a producer on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Helms was on an episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast where he confirmed to Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman that he was still furloughed by WWE when they spoke last month.

However, Helms viewed it as him being released and was open-ended when it came to the idea of coming back to WWE. Helms was most recently seen as part of The Elite Deletion Match at AEW Full Gear earlier this month.

"Yeah, I guess it's a furloughing, until I go back. To me, it's the same thing as being released if I go back or whatever," Helms stated. "April 15, Tax Day, of course, always sucks but it wasn't anything that was unexpected for me anyway. Kind of made sense since I was sitting at home doing nothing."