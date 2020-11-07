Jay White has just won the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental double contract from the original G1 Climax 30 overall winner, Kota Ibushi, at NJPW's Power Struggle. He will have the right to challenge either Tetsuya Naito or EVIL (who still are scheduled to compete for both titles later on in the show) at Wrestle Kingdom 15 (Jan. 4 & 5 2021).

It was anyone's game before White surprised Ibushi by rolling him up with a crucifix pin. What the referee didn't see was that White had both his feet on the second rope. The count was called, and White became the new contract holder.

The "Switchblade" is a former IWGP Heavyweight (54 days) and Intercontintial (104 days) champion.

Be sure to follow our live coverage of today's show!