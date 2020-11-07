Shingo Takagi reclaimed the NEVER Openweight Championship against Minoru Suzuki at NJPW's Power Struggle. This will be the second time "The Dragon" has held this title.

After a hard-hitting back and forth bout, Takagi was able to hoist Suzuki up on his shoulders to connect his Last of the Dragon. Before losing the belt, Suzuki held it for 69+ days (for his second reign).

Be sure to follow our live coverage of today's show!

You can check out the title change in the images below: