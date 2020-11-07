Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay will meet their fate in a one-on-one match at Wrestle Kingdom 15 (Jan. 4 & 5, 2021). This match came to be following "The Rainmaker," defeating Ospreay's Empire ally, Great-O-Khan at Power Struggle .

Following his match, Okada called for Ospreay to come into the ring. In his speech, "The Aerial Assassin" admits that leaving Chaos has helped find himself again; however, nothing would be better than to end Okada's career in New Japan. He issued the challenge to which Okada accepted.

As of this writing, there is no word on which night these two with face off. More information will be released in the coming days on New Japan's main website.

Also added to the card, "Switchblade" Jay White will face Tetsuya Naito for both the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships on Night Two of the event.