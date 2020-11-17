This week on Impact, the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament began with its first opening-round match. In it, it was Havok and Nevaeh squaring off against Alisha Edwards and Tenille Dashwood.

In the match, Alisha surprised her opponents with her high flying offense of using a wheelbarrow/flatliner combination. But, it wasn't enough to give her the victory for her and Dashwood, as Havok and Nevaeh sent them packing with a wheelbarrow/cutter combination for the win. Therefore, Havok and Nevaeh have advanced towards the semi-finals.

Next week, the opening rounds will continue. As of this writing, there has not been an official announcement on which teams will compete next. We'll also find out who Jordynne Grace reached out to be her partner for the tournament.