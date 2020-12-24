AEW star Chris Jericho became the butt of jokes for many fans on Twitter on Wednesday night and remained one of the hottest trends on Twitter even hours after AEW Dynamite went off the air.

With last night's Dynamite airing immediately after the Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks on TNT, a lot of NBA fans admitted on social media that they watched AEW TV for the very first time. In the opening match of Dynamite, Jericho & MJF from The Inner Circle faced the team of Top Flight and walked away with the victory.

The NBA Twitter community and other fans on social media couldn't help but make fun of Jericho's potbelly. A lot of users captured snapshots of Jericho and compared him to Mötley Crüe's Vince Neil, who has undergone a similar physical transformation in recent years.

Former ECW star Justin Credible came to the defense of Jericho.

"One thing that's kept me watching #AEWDynamite is @IAmJericho. He's a boss. Also he's been killing it for 30 years. @AEW needs more @IAmJerich. f--k the haters. #AEWDynamite Still crisp in ring & way better then anything #wwe."

Jericho also liked tweets of other people defending his physique but never addressed his critics directly.

See below for the some of the tweets:

NBA Twitter clowning on Chris Jericho ?????? pic.twitter.com/JiJzSRhVd9 — IBeast (@x_Beast17_x) December 24, 2020

Chris Jericho. Ken Shamrock

Age 50 Age 56 pic.twitter.com/OIjGW1htrs — BakeThePie (@BakeThePie) December 24, 2020

Bro what happened to Jericho!?!



He got a dad bod now pic.twitter.com/JUEf5lMURy — Steve Brudzynski aka Big Steve (@_BigSteve89) December 24, 2020

Nobody:



NBA twitter seeing Chris Jericho on #AEWDynamite for the first time since he was in WWE: pic.twitter.com/Td4Fd6VgNw — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPod) December 24, 2020