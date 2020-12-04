Former WWE, Impact Wrestling, and ROH wrestler Owen Travers [real name John Washington] has been arrested by Las Vegas Police in connection with sexual crimes made against a minor, according to a report on KNTV Last Vegas.

The 33-year-old Travers was reportedly taken into custody on November 25 in relation to sexual assault crimes committed against a juvenile. Travers might have also had access to additional victims, as per Las Vegas Police.

As seen in the video above, Travers made his WWE debut in 2018 during the December 11 episode of Smackdown Live where he teamed with Nathan Ryan in a loss to the team of Shane McMahon and The Miz. Travers and Ryan wrestled under the team name of "The Vegas Boys" and made a few other dark match appearances for WWE.

A year later, Travers debuted for Impact Wrestling on the October 4 episode of the show, in a loss against Johnny Swinger.

Travers has also wrestled a few matches for Ring of Honor.

Stay tuned for updates on his arrest.