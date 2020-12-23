Mercedes Martinez has returned to WWE NXT.

Tonight's NXT episode on the USA Network saw Martinez attack NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai and destroy her at ringside. Martinez laid Shirai out and stood tall over her, posing as fans in the Capitol Wrestling Center booed her.

The segment began with Shirai coming to the ring to call out Toni Storm, who had strong words for the champ earlier in the night during a backstage segment. Shirai waited for Storm to come out but when her music hit, Martinez attacked from behind in the ring instead. While it appeared Storm vs. Shirai was the next feud for the NXT Women's Title, it looks like Shirai will be feuding with Martinez for now.

This was the first NXT appearance for Martinez since the NXT Super Tuesday II event on September 8, which saw her lose a Steel Cage Match to Rhea Ripley. Martinez had been brought to RAW as a member of RETRIBUTION, known as Retaliation, but she never had her first match. Martinez disappeared from RETRIBUTION right before the 2020 WWE Draft in October, before the group signed their new contracts. It had been reported that Martinez no longer wanted to be in the group, so she asked to go back to NXT and the request was granted.

Stay tuned for more on Martinez returning to NXT and plans for the NXT women's division. Above is video from tonight's return.