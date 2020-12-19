After collaborating with NBA star Damian Lillard, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair can now proudly say that he is the face of a new product. Just recently, Lillard and Flair created their own Adidas shoe line, "The Dame 7 x Ric Flair," which is available to purchase now. Flair admits this is one of the more interesting partnerships he's done in his lucrative career.

"It's one of the coolest things I've ever done," Ric Flair exclaimed in his interview on WWE's The Bump. "You know, wrestling came easy to me and I had too much fun doing it. You never think the things you're doing every day of your life would be appreciated to the extent of having relationships with rappers and musicians. Now to have this, it's nice to have that appreciation."

As mentioned in the interview, Lillard is quite a fan of the WWE. He has dressed up as his idol "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at games, but hopes he'll one day walk out with one of Ric's iconic robes on. Ric noted that he would be more than willing to give Lillard one of his robes to wear soon.

"I would bring one to him," he chuckled. "I told him I'd give him one!"

Over the years, fans have witnessed an alliance between the world of pro wrestling and other entertainment mediums. For Ric, he's taken part in many avenues in pop culture, like Super Bowl commercials, lottery tickets, food products, shoes, etc. He admits that in his career, there's never been an offer he's turned down. In fact, he's grateful that legends like him get opportunities like the ones he's received.

"I can't think of anything I ever said no to," he replied. "Anytime you have that cross demographic recognition -- I didn't know I was going to shoot that video. I had just gotten out of the hospital. How many of us are really recognized in a cross demographic capacity? I'm 71-years-old... I don't take anything for granted. I think we are, or should be, grateful for these opportunities."

You can watch Ric Flair's full interview here. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE's The Bump with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.