SoCal Uncensored's days could be numbered.

Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels teamed with the AEW Tag Team Champions, the Young Bucks, to take on The Hybrid2 and The Acclaimed in tonight's opening contest on AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash Night 1. After their victory, the former tag champions took to the mic to announce that they will split if they lose again.

"The next time [Daniels] and I lose as a tag team, he and I are done as a tag team, forever," Kazarian said. "However, that is not happening on my match."

"So if this is our last hurrah, Matt, Nick, I want you to know that we've got your back anytime you need us," Daniels said. "Except for the night that we stand in this ring, face-to-face, and those belts are on the line. Because we don't just want those championships, we want to beat the best tag team on the planet to win 'em."

Interestingly enough, the Bucks and SCU won tonight's match when Daniels and Matt Jackson hit a moonsault/piledriver combination on Jack Evans. This is the same move SCU, then known as The Addiction, used to beat the Young Bucks in Ring of Honor.

