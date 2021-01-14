Impact Wrestling has announced Josh Alexander vs. Brian Myers for Saturday's Countdown To Hard To Kill pre-show.

The "Countdown" pre-show will air live this Saturday at 7pm ET via AXS TV. The Hard To Kill pay-per-view will then begin at 8pm ET.

The Impact Hard To Kill 2021 pay-per-view will take place this Saturday, January 16 from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Below is the updated card:

Knockouts Title Match

Taya Valkyrie vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Triple Threat for the X Division Title

Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju vs. Manik (c)

Tournament Finals for the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles

Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Havok and Nevaeh

Barbed Wire Massacre Match

Sami Callihan vs. Eddie Edwards

Old School Rules Match

Eric Young, Joe Doering and Cody Deaner vs. Tommy Dreamer, Rhino and Jake Something

Cinematic Match

Ethan Page vs. The Karate Man

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers vs. Impact World Champion Rich Swann and The Motor City Machine Guns

Crazzy Steve and Rosemary vs. Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb

Countdown To Hard To Kill Pre-show

Brian Myers vs. Josh Alexander