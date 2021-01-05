Rapper Cardi B got into a Twitter argument with WWE Superstar Lacey Evans today.

As noted before at this link, the multi-platinum rapper fired off several WWE-related tweets after WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson name-dropped her during a segment on last night's Legends Night edition of RAW. One of the tweets had Cardi responding to video of the actual segment with Torrie and Angel Garza, joking that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon better count his days because that was not how her WWE debut was supposed to go.

"WWWWTTTTFFFFFFFFF .... [weary face emoji] [laughing emoji x 4] This is not how my wwe debut was supposed to be ! Vince McMahon COUNT YOUR f--kIN DAYS !!!!," she wrote on the segment.

Evans responded to that tweet this afternoon and name-dropped rapper Nicki Minaj.

"Careful what you wish for ya nasty..... we aren't @NICKIMINAJ You'll get sent home with more than a busted eye. [nail polish emoji] [high heel emoji]," Evans wrote, a reference to an incident between Cardi and Minaj that happened a while back.

Cardi responded to Evans' tweet and said a white woman "can't never put fear" in her.

"A white woman can't never put fear on me sweetie....Got me f--ked up.I was showing love to WWE the whole night yesterday I don't know where the f--k you came from with your unnecessary bulls--t," Cardi wrote, apparently not realizing Evans was working a social media angle.

Cardi has deleted the tweet but she did add in a follow-up tweet, "Wow ! don't ever wanna hear motherf--kers talking s--t to me again !!!!"

Evans responded to the tweet and had some strong words for the Bodak Yellow rapper.

"Aww bless your heart! @iamcardib U got it all wrong. I heard DEBUT and was giving you a friendly heads up! [pleading face emoji] but since you wanna be a bad ass... keep me in mind when/if you show up to @WWE. Ill kick your ass while listening to your music. [nail polish emoji] [high heel emoji] #PullUp," Evans wrote in response to the deleted tweet.

That was the last of the exchange and it looks like things have calmed between Lacey and Cardi. You can see the related tweets below:

