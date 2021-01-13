WWE recently passed on signing ROH World Champion RUSH, Wrestling Inc. has learned.

According to sources close to the situation, WWE passed on signing RUSH because his asking price was too high. RUSH was represented by AAA during the negotiations.

WWE reportedly made an offer that was lower than expected, continuing a trend of the company lowballing signed and unsigned talent.

ROH announced that they had signed RUSH to a deal on January 15, 2019. RUSH went on to defeat Matt Taven for his first ROH World Championship that September at the Death Before Dishonor XVII PPV pay-per-view.

It is believed that ROH has either re-signed RUSH, or that they have come to terms on a new deal.

RUSH last wrestled at Final Battle 2020 last month, defeating Brody King. The finish of the match saw RUSH's brother, Dragon Lee, and his father, La Bestia del Ring, interfered to allow RUSH to secure the victory.