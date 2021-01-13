During tonight's AEW Dynamite Post-Show, Tony Schiavone was asked why AEW star Sony Kiss had been off both AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark for nearly a month.

Schiavone noted that Kiss is presently injured without providing any further details of the injury.

"He's been injured," said Schiavone. "I've seen him in the training room. So he's been banged up. I've seen him in the gym but he's just not able to perform. He is a tremendous athlete," added Schiavone.

Kiss' last match was a loss to Miro on the Dec. 22 episode of AEW Dark. His last match on Dynamite was against Kenny Omega on Oct. 21.

Stay tuned for updates on Kiss' injury. You can watch the entire AEW Dynamite Post-Show w/ Tony Schiavone below: