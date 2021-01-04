WWE has hired Christine Lubrano to work as their new Senior Vice President of Creative Writing Operations.

The WWE Careers account on Twitter made the announcement this evening.

"WWE is excited to welcome our new Senior Vice President, Creative Writing Operations, Christine Lubrano! #WhereChampionsWork #Welcome," they wrote.

Lubrano's LinkedIn page says she currently runs her own company, Lubrano Media, and has worked as President since launching in January 2020. She worked as the Manager of Programming & Production at Bravo TV from 1997 through 2001, and then spent 18 years at IFC. She started with IFC in 2001, as the Manager/Producer of Production, and held several roles with the network until leaving in January 2019 as the Senior Vice President of Original Programming & Development.

