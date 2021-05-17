WWE RAW Superstar Mandy Rose wasn’t booked to a match at tonight’s WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view, but the Golden Goddess still found a way to grab the attention of the WWE Universe.

Mandy took to Instagram to post a few pictures of hers in a bikini.

She captioned the pictures:

Whose watching #WWEBacklash ? 😏 I am in my 👙 … 😆

Both Bianca Belair, the SmackDown Women’s Champion, and Rhea Ripley, the RAW Women’s Champion, successfully retained their titles at the event. Click Here for Full Results from the PPV.

Mandy was last seen in action in a six-woman tag team match earlier this week on RAW. She teamed up with Asuka and Dana Brooke to defeat Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

See below for Mandy’s Instagram post: