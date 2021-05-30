RAW Superstar Shayna Baszler has apparently mocked SmackDown Superstar Sasha Banks, who recently had “a vision” to produce an all-women’s pro wrestling show.

Earlier this week, Sasha tweeted:

Had a vision of producing and promoting an all women’s pro wrestling show.

On Saturday night, Baszler seemingly took a shot at Banks without tagging The Boss:

“Had a dream about writing a book one day!” “cAn’T wE JuSt aPPr3CiAtE tHe bOOkS tHaT aRe wRiTTen aLrEaDy?!?”

It should be noted that several female indie wrestlers responded to Banks and pointed out that all-women’s shows such as Shimmer Women Athletes and Shine Wrestling already exist. Therefore, Baszler was possibly asking fans to “appreciate” the shows that are available to watch.

Meanwhile, former WWE Superstar Mickie James reminded Banks that she pitched a similar idea to WWE.

Following her WWE release in April, James said: “[I pitched WWE] a concept like this [GAW TV] with all women. Like who you wear, what you drinking, what’s going on in the fashion world? What’s going on in pop culture? And I may as been talking to my dog. I legit had three heads going ‘Uh’ and it was even for ideas I pitched where I wasn’t the star.”

Baszler will face Reginald in an intergender match this coming Monday on WWE RAW.

