Max Caster is reportedly “on ice” with AEW.

As noted earlier, The Acclaimed (Caster, Anthony Bowens) vs. Hunter Knott and Rosaria Grillo had been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode on YouTube, but AEW deleted the Twitter announcement and re-posted it, with on mention of that match. It was speculated that The Acclaimed was pulled from tonight’s show due to fallout from last week’s controversial rap by Caster on the 100th episode of Dark.

The speculation continued this afternoon when Caster removed references to AEW and The Acclaimed from his Twitter account.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that as of earlier this afternoon, Caster is still with the company, but his appearances were described as “on ice” by a source. No other details were provided, and there’s no word on how long this “on ice” status will last.

AEW edited Caster’s controversial rap out of last Tuesday’s Dark episode. For those who missed it, Caster made controversial references to Olympian Simone Biles, the 2006 Duke Lacrosse rape allegations scandal, and AEW’s Julia Hart. You can read our original report with details on the rap at this link. It’s interesting to note that AEW filed copyright claims to have the footage removed from social media. You can click here for what AEW President Tony Khan said about the rap, and you can click here for news on Caster being pulled from an indie event.

Caster has not appeared on AEW programming since last week’s Dark, and has been quiet on social media.

Stay tuned for more on Caster’s AEW status.