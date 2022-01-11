WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is under fire for a now-deleted Facebook comment he made this week.

Comedian Josh Pray posted a Facebook video on the death of actor/comedian Bob Saget this week, and in the comments section one viewer speculated on Saget’s death being related to the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Wellll many directions we can go with this, but I will take jab for $500 Alex,” the user wrote.

Hogan’s official Facebook page then responded to that user, and indicated that he believes the deaths of Saget, actor Sidney Poitier, and actress Betty White were related to the vaccine.

“100% Betty and Sidney were also jabed their dropping like flies but they’ll never say it,” Hogan wrote.

After receiving criticism on Twitter and Facebook, Hogan’s account edited the comment, but the original comment can be viewed under the “Edited” tab. The edited comment simply says “I” now, as seen in the screenshot below.

White passed away at the age of 99 on New Year’s Eve at her home, and reportedly suffered a stroke less than one week before her passing. Poitier passed away on January 6 at his home, and his cause of death has not been announced as of this writing. He was 94. Saget passed away this past Sunday while in his hotel room at The Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, FL. His cause of death has not been confirmed as of this writing. He was 65.

Hogan has not addressed the criticism as of this writing. You can see a screenshot of Hogan’s comment with the video below:

Sometimes they just satirize themselves… Hulk Hogan seems to suggest that Betty White, age 99, died because she was vaccinated. Hogan has also suggested, repeatedly, that he got his big muscles with training, vitamins and prayer. Just saying. pic.twitter.com/e8EduPAfBu — Kayfabe News (@KayfabeNews) January 11, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]