** Before tonight’s show, Laredo Kid defeated Blake Christian on Before The Impact. **

The show opens up

Tom Hannifan welcomes fans to Impact Wrestling! After taking a look at the events from last week with the group deemed “Honor no more,” during the show intro. Hannifan introduces his broadcast colleague for the evening, Matthew Rewoldt. Chris Bey enters the ring and we’re set for our first action of the night.

Chris Bey vs Jake Something

Bey jumps out of the gates with a dropkick. A series of back and forth and it seems that the “Ultimate Finesser” has the upper hand before Something lands a huge right hand. The action spills to the outside of the ring where Bey lands a stellar aerial attack.

The two competitors bring the action back inside, where Something’s power begins to take control of Bey. Something Irish whips Bey into the ropes and Something pops Bey into the air and Bey counters with a neck breaker.

Bey is doing a good job of manipulating the breathing of Something with submissions, though the power of Something is proving to be formidable.

Bey recovers after a corner spear from Something and hits a reverse hurricarana, and something kicks out at 2.5. Something begins to hulk up after a series of kicks from Bey and lunges after Bey into the corner. Bey counters with a kick and goes up top and looks for a cross body and Something counters and hits the black hole slam for the win.

Winner: Jake Something

after the match, the Guerillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa) attack Jake Something after the match, before Speedball Mike Bailey attempts to make the save. His attempts were thwarted when Jay White comes out and lays out Bayley before G.O.D look into the camera and called out the Good Brothers.

Before the commercial, we get a glimpse of Honor No More making their way into the arena and taking seats ringside.

We return from the commercial and we have a standoff with Impact stars and the superstars ringside representing Ring of Honor. Rhino grabs a mic and orders security to let them through before Scott D’amore comes out to try to establish order.

.@ScottDAmore just made it official! "You win, you stay! You lose don't let the door hit you in the ass on the way out!" Honor No More VS IMPACT WRESTLING at No Surrender! pic.twitter.com/6q7v4lfGso — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 28, 2022

D’amore says they don’t deserve to go up against Impact’s best because they don’t represent the pride of Ring of Honor. Maria Kanellis grabs a mic and says they don’t have to play by their rules and the two sides come to an agreement for the “No Surrender” PPV.

Tonight we will now have a main event with Chris Sabin and PCO. At No Surrender, it will be Team Impact versus Honor No More.

Backstage: The Influence are game-planning their match later on versus the IIspiration. Madison Rayne tells, Kaleb, who is replacing Tenille Dashwood in the match, that tonight is about scouting their opponents and not to screw things up.

We return from commercial break and Scott D’amore shows Honor No More to their locker room, which is more of a janitor closet. This creates conflict and D’amore proclaims he has a locker room he can place them in but there’s an entire roster that wants to hurt them. Honor no more rebels against the idea they don’t represent the legacy of Ring of Honor.

The Influence vs The IInspiration (Knockouts Tag Team Champions)

Cassie Lee and Madison Rayne start off and tie up. Lee avoids Rayne in the corner and attempts a backslide that Rayne is able to break out of. Lee gets the upper hand before Rayne tags in Kaleb with a K.

Kaleb tries to corral Lee and is unable before using power to his advantage. Lee tags in Jessie McKay, and she goes for a cover on Kaleb which he powers out of. Kaleb then gazes into the eyes of McKay which drew the ire of Madison Rayne. Cassie Lee jumps in the two perform tandem offense on Kaleb before hitting their signature pose. Rayne sneaks in a superkick and the Influence stands tall before a break.

We return from the commercial break and Tom Hannifan explains Tenille Dashwoods absence and the Influence is still under control. Rayne is toying with Cassie Lee, and controls her in the corner before tagging in Kaleb. Kaleb kept Lee from tagging in an eager McKay before Rayne tagged back to do some damage. Kaleb comes back in and mounts more control before attempting a dive from the second rope which Lee counters and Kaleb is hit below the belt.

Finally, Lee makes the tag to McKay, who quickly establishes control for the IInspiration. McKay takes out Rayne enough for her to tag out. Before Kaleb could grab a selfie of McKay she makes the tag to Lee who brings the offense to Kaleb. Lee then gets the pinfall for her team on Kaleb

Winner: The IInspiration

Backstage: Jake Something and Speedball are discussing getting attacked by the Bullet Club and are approached by Ace Austin and Madman Fulton who are less than enthused about helping out their peers. Before Ace could make any more excuses about his plans next week, Gail Kim appears and makes the eight-man tag match official. It will be Something, Speedball, Ace, and Madman versus the Bullet Club.

