Here is what’s in store for tonight:

Mickie James & Chelsea Green vs Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans

Bullet Club w/ Chris Bey vs Violent By Design

Kenny King vs Chris Sabin

Gisele Shaw vs Lady Frost

Blake Christian vs Ace Austin vs Laredo Kid

The final Impact before No Surrounder begins now! This is going to be an incredible show. The card appears stacked from start to finish.

The show opens with a video package recapping the opening events of last week’s episode of Impact. The removal of Josh Alexander is a huge blow to Team Impact. A replay of Moose’s brutal chair attack on the back of W Morrisey’s neck is also shown.

Moose kicks off the show for an in-ring contract signing segment with Scott D’Amore. Moose acknowledges the chaotic nature of contract signings, and he points out Morrisey’s absence. He also alludes to the possibility of Morrisey missing this weekend’s championship bout.

Scott vows to give Morrisey the next two days to make it to the match. He professes his faith in Morrisey’s ability to show up. Moose warns Scott that if Morrisey shows up this weekend, he’s stepping into the ring with a wrestling God. Moose brings up Scott sending home Josh Alexander for being a hothead and says he won’t send home another one for being a hothead.

D’Amore shrugs off Moose’s comments and asks him to continue through with the contract signing. Moose tells D’Amore to prepare to send another talent home after this weekend. Moose signs the contract and walks out of the ring with the title in hand.

On the ramp, Morrisey makes a surprise appearance and lands a big boot on Moose’s face. His eyes are set on the destruction of Moose. Morrisey launches Moose off the stage in a continuation of the violent ambush. He hits Moose with a massive chokeslam off the stage to put an exclamation mark on the assault. Morrisey signs the contract, and the World Championship match is now OFFICIAL.

