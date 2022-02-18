In addition to streaming WWE’s library, NBC Universal’s Peacock streaming service is looking to do more wrestling content, and they’re doing so with a surprising, and controversial source.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Peacock is working on a documentary about Hart Family member and noted wrestling wild child Teddy Hart.

According to Meltzer, the Teddy Hart documentary is a separate deal from Peacock’s work with WWE, though he noted WWE was aware of the project. Meltzer also reported that WWE, which employed Hart as a developmental wrestler from 1998 to 2002 and again from 2006 to 2007, had warned people from appearing on the documentary, though one person who spoke to Meltzer did so in spite of warnings from WWE and another promotion.

Meltzer further noted that those interviewed for the documentary had said the interviews delved deep into Teddy Hart’s past, with a focus on his bad ex-relationships. There was no mention of Hart’s personal involvement with the project.

The grandson of Stu Hart, the son of bodybuilder/wrestler BJ Annis and Georgia Hart, the nephew of wrestling legends Bret Hart, Owen Hart, “British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith and Jim Neidhart, and cousin of WWE star Natalya and Davey Boy Smith Jr., Teddy Hart began his career in 1995 at the age of 15. He is best remembered for his runs in Lucha Libre AAA on and off from 2007 to 2018, Wrestling Society X during their lone season in 2006, and with MLW from 2017 to 2019, where he held the MLW Middleweight Championship and MLW Tag Team Championships with Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Despite his talent, Teddy Hart may be better known in recent years for his out-of-the-ring behavior that many believe helped derail his career. He has been arrested several times for issues relating to domestic violence, drug use, assault, and sexual assault, to the point that a Twitter account tracking Hart’s incarceration was started in March of 2020. Since being released from MLW in late 2019 for disciplinary reasons, Hart has only worked four matches, and none since December of 2020.

Should this documentary be released, it will be the third documentary to focus on Teddy Hart. He had previously been the subject of the 2018 film A Hart Still Pounding and a seventeen-minute short documentary Teddy Hart: Breaking the Rules. He also appeared in the documentary Hart Still Beating, which focused on his uncle Smith Hart and his cousin Matt Hart.

According to Meltzer, the Peacock documentary on Hart will be released in December of 2022.

