Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live “SmackDown” Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.

Here is what’s happening on the show tonight:

* Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch vs. Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods & TBA

* The Bloodline returns to “SmackDown” with all the titles

* Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a Championship Contender’s Match

* Kevin Owens hosts “The KO Show”

“SmackDown” starts tonight at 8 PM EST/7 PM CST on Fox Channel.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]