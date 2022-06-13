Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live “AEW Dark: Elevation” Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.

Here is what’s happening on the show tonight:

*Nyla Rose vs. Max The Impaler

* The Factory (QT Marshall and Aaron Solo) vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno and Preston “10” Vance)

* Jericho Appreciation Society (“Daddy Magic” Matt Menard and “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker) vs. Warhorse and Danny Adams

* Ruby Soho vs. Heidi Howitzer

* Ortiz vs. Anaya

* Private Party (Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy) vs. Camaro Jackson and SK Bishop

* Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb vs. Tootie Lynn and Miranda Gordy

“AEW Dark: Elevation” starts at 7 PM EST/6 PM CST on their official YouTube channel!

