Here is what's happening on the show tonight:

Here is what’s happening on the show tonight:

* Andrade El Idolo vs. Frankie “Kaz” Kazarian

* Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland) vs. Davey Vega and Mat Fichett

* Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir vs. Max the Impaler and Heidi Howitzer

* Anna Jay vs. Rebel

* Matt Sydal vs. QT Marshall

* Tony Nese vs. Warhorse

* Ruby Soho vs. Miranda Gordy

* Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb vs. Tootie Lynn and Heather Reckless

"AEW Dark: Elevation" starts at 7 PM EST/6 PM CST/ 4 PM PST on their official YouTube channel!

