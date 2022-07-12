Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live “AEW Dark” Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.

Here is what's happening on the show tonight:

* All Atlantic Championship Match: Pac (c.) vs. Shota Umino

* AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Miyu Yamashita

* Willow Nightingale vs. Mila Moore

* Bear Country vs. Private Party

* Baron Black vs. Rohit Raju

* Angelico vs. Logan Laroux

* “Captain” Shawn Dean vs. Conan Lycan

* Jericho Appreciation Society (“Daddy Magic” Matt Menard and “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker) vs. Jake St. Patrick and Sage Scott

* Nick Comoroto vs. Dante Martin

“AEW Dark” starts at 7 PM EST/6 PM CST/4 PM PST on their official YouTube channel!

