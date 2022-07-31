Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live Ric Flair’s Last Match Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.

Here is what’s happening on the show tonight:

* Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo vs. Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett (w/ Karen Jarrett)

* Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

* Impact Knockouts Championship Triple Threat Match: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering

* Rey Fenix vs. Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus vs. Bandido

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Nick Wayne vs. Alan Angels vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* Bunkhouse Battle Royal

* Ricky and Kerry Morton (w/ Robert Gibson) vs. Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson (w/ Arn Anderson)

* The Wolves (Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin)

* The Von Erichs (Marshall and Ross Von Erich) vs. The Briscoes (Jay and Mark Briscoe)

* Killer Kross (w/ Scarlett Bordeaux) vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

* Ren Narita vs. Yuya Uemura

“Ric Flair’s Last Match” begins tonight at 7 PM ET/6 PM CT/4 PM PT on the FiteTV!

