WWE Hall Of Famer Reveals He Will Be At SmackDown 1000, Talks WWE Returning To Saudi Arabia

WWE is setting its sights on returning to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel on November 2nd. WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler was at the announce table for the first show in Jeddah this past April. On a recent episode of The Apter Chat with Bill Apter and Josh Shernoff, Lawler made it clear that he is still working with WWE and his next appearance will be at tonight's SmackDown 1000 show.

"I'm still there," Lawler stated. "Look, I'm just waiting for them to call me. I got a call from them the other day and they want me on SmackDown 1000. They just announced the second Saudi Arabia trip that I was on last year.... That [flight] was tough."

While the interview was recorded before the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi, there was already controversy with the event as it will mark the second straight time that women will not be allowed to wrestle on the card. Lawler said that he feels that will eventually change.

"I think it's good in the fact that it is helping bring about change," said Lawler. "I think that eventually if we keep going, that women will be allowed to go. I didn't really think that women were going to be allowed at the show. But I was so shocked that they want to be so westernized. They want to be like we are. But I think that this deep-seeded religious leaders that they're still somehow in power. But I think as time goes on I think that's [women wrestling in Saudi Arabia] going to change."

For the full interview with Lawler on The Apter Chat with Bill Apter and Josh Shernoff, click here.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Apter Chat with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.