Who Topped 2018 WWE Greatest Returns List?, Scott Steiner Facing Former WWE Star, Fans On Call-Ups

- Above is the top 10 WWE / NXT returns in 2018. Here is the complete list: Trish Stratus, Kane, Kaitlyn, Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Dean Ambrose, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Tommaso Ciampa, and at number one, Rey Mysterio at the Royal Rumble.

- WWE's latest poll asked fans: "Which NXT Superstar are you most excited to see compete on RAW or SmackDown LIVE?" As of this writing the results are: EC3 (39 percent), Nikki Cross (23 percent), Lars Sullivan (20 percent), and Lacey Evans / Heavy Machinery (9 percent).

- Ohio wrestling promotion, AIW, will be holding a an event (Slumber Party Massacre) during WrestleMania Weekend in New Jersey on April 4. The promotion announced yesterday Scott Steiner will take on Swoggle (fka WWE's Hornswoggle) at the show. Swoggle later commented on Twitter, "I may have gone insane."