Wrestling Inc.

WWE NXT Superstar Dismisses Rumor On His Future

By Marc Middleton | December 22, 2018

WWE NXT Superstar Kassius Ohno took to Twitter yesterday and dismissed a report on his future with the company.

The report stated that Ohno has told indie promoters that he will soon be available for bookings. Ohno responded, "You couldn't be more wrong. Get better sources!"

We don't know if Ohno's deal expires soon but he is adamant about the report being incorrect. His girlfriend, Rachael Ellering, also indicated that the report is false.

See Also
Lars Sullivan Rips WWE Call-Ups For "Stealing Thunder", Says Everyone Can Kiss His Backside

You can see Ohno's tweet below:


Related Articles

Comments

Recent

Most Popular

Back To Top