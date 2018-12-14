WWE Reportedly Interested In Former ROH Champion

WWE reportedly has interest in former ROH Champion Dalton Castle, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

WWE has been interested in signing Castle since 2017. There were rumors of a possible deal in the summer of 2017 but it was reported that Castle chose to re-sign with ROH as his deal was to expire in June 2017. There's no word yet on how long the deal was for.

Castle is set to face Matt Taven at tonight's ROH Final Battle pay-per-view.

It will be interesting to see if WWE has tried to negotiate with Castle while he's under contract to ROH. We recently reported on how WWE is interested in signing IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion KUSHIDA, despite him being under contract to New Japan Pro Wrestling. It was noted in The Observer that WWE's interest in KUSHIDA could be a sign that WWE is getting even more aggressive with signing talents and not caring about contracts. However, it was also noted that no one would likely take action against WWE for contract tampering except for MLW and ROH.