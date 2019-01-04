New Tag Champions Crowned At Wrestle Kingdom 13

BUSHI and Shingo Takagi won the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship against Roppongi 3k and El Desperado / Yoshinobu Kanemaru at tonight's Wrestle Kingdom 13. This is BUSHI and Takagi's first time winning the titles. El Desperado and Kanemaru won it back in March.

