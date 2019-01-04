New Tag Champions Crowned At Wrestle Kingdom 13

BUSHI and Shingo Takagi won the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship against Roppongi 3k and El Desperado / Yoshinobu Kanemaru at tonight's Wrestle Kingdom 13. This is BUSHI and Takagi's first time winning the titles. El Desperado and Kanemaru won it back in March.
You can check out the title change in the videos below:
