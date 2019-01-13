ROH Star Injured At Tonight's "Honor Reigns Supreme" Event

Tonight during ROH's Honor Reigns Supreme in Concord, North Carolina, Flip Gordon hit a running dropkick onto Tracy Williams and then began favoring his knee after the move. The referee had to stop the match after Gordon ended up rolling out to ringside in pain.

Referee Todd Sinclair made the decision to call for the bell because Gordon couldn't finish the match and Williams was named the winner. Gordon had to be helped to the back.

Flip Gordon hit a running dropkick onto Tracy Williams during tonight's Honor Reigns Supreme card. He immediately began favoring the knee, eventually rolled to the floor and the match was called off. Will try and get an update. — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) January 14, 2019

Here's a video of what happened to Gordon just after landing the dropkick:

Back in July, Gordon signed a two-year deal with Ring of Honor that will keep him with the company through 2020. We'll keep you updated on the status of his knee injury.