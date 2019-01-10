Wrestling Inc.

Big Milestone For WWE Title Holder, Sheamus Releases John Cena Video, Billy Graham Health Update

By Marc Middleton | January 10, 2019

- SmackDown Tag Team Champion Sheamus has finally released his Celtic Warrior Workouts episode with John Cena. You can see the full episode above.

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer "Superstar" Billy Graham was hospitalized earlier this week in the emergency room with the early stages of pneumonia. Graham is back at home resting and noted on Facebook that he is on strong antibiotics to fight the illness.

See Also
Current Card For WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool"

- WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne is celebrating 600 days as champion today. He won the title from inaugural champion Tyler Bate at WWE NXT "Takeover: Chicago" back in May 2017. Dunne will defend the title against Joe Coffey at Saturday's NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" show in the main event. NXT UK tweeted the following on the milestone today:


Related Articles

Comments

Recent

NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool Live Coverage This Saturday

Most Popular

Back To Top