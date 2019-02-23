New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor star David Finlay announced via Twitter that he has been suffering from a dislocated shoulder after last night's match at NJPW/ROH's Honor Rising event. The injury occurred when Finlay teamed with Juice Robinson in a failed attempt to capture the ROH World Tag Team Championship from The Briscoes. After the match, Finlay apparently managed to pop his shoulder back in to it's appropriate place.

In the tweet he sent out, Finlay seems optimistic as he writes, "Thanks to everyone for all the positive vibes! I did dislocated my shoulder last night but it's back in now. I'll see a doctor when I'm home to see what the damage is but hopefully it's nothing too serious. Thanks again to everyone. See you in the mountains!"

Finlay is the son of David Edward Finlay, Jr., also known as Fit Finlay, or simply, Finlay. He is a fourth-generation wrestler, and has seen success in NJPW as a former NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship with teammates Ricochet and Satoshi Kojima.

You can see Finlay's full tweet below: