Impact Star Takes Issue With WWE Changing Move Name, Steve Austin, WrestleMania Axxess

- Last night at WWE Halftime Heat, Aleister Black, Ricochet and Velveteen Dream defeated the team of Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa. During that match, Cole performed the Panama Sunrise, leaping from the second rope and flipping Ricochet on his head. Impact Star Petey Williams wasn't pleased with WWE changing the move name on the broadcast. He started wrestling for Impact Wrestling in 2004 and has been using the Canadian Destroyer as his finisher for a number of years. He took to Twitter to talk about the move Cole performed, and the history behind it.

I don't care who does the move. Changing the name of it is the biggest disrespect. Named after the Canadian Destroyer Doug Chevalier. RIP. — Petey Williams (@iPeteyWilliams) February 4, 2019

- According to PWInsider, WWE is expected to announce the location of this year's WrestleMania AXXESS event soon. It is not expected to be inside the Barclays Center, and there are reports of the Brooklyn Expo Center being the location for the sessions. WWE sent out an email to fans who purchased WrestleMania travel packages regarding the dates for AXXESS. Sessions are expected to be held from Thursday 4/4 through Monday 4/9, the latter being a first-ever post-WrestleMania session.

- On Instagram, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin has offered his services to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show next year. The WWE Hall of Famer sung and dance to Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up" while stating if there is an opening he should be available. Super Bowl LIV takes place on February 2, 2020, inside the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.