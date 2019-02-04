New Top Contenders For WWE Tag Titles Decided On Tonight's WWE RAW

On tonight's RAW there was a four-way number one contenders match between Lucha House Party, The B-Team, The Revival, and Heavy Machinery.
The Revival would pick up the victory to become next in line for Bobby Roode and Chad Gable's WWE RAW Tag Team Titles. No word on when they will get that match.
Below are videos from the match:
What are @WWEDozovic & @TuckerKnightWWE doing right now?— WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2019
CLEANING HOUSE, that's what! #RAW pic.twitter.com/5NgBmpib5p
#HeavyMachinery is DOMINATING! But will it be enough to get into the conversation for the #TagTeamTitles on #Raw?? pic.twitter.com/s8tpVbWARj— WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2019
#TheRevival is doing what they do BEST!#RAW @ScottDawsonWWE @DashWilderWWE pic.twitter.com/UpPpJ4creY— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 5, 2019
O-T-I-S! ??????#RAW @WWEDozovic pic.twitter.com/oMf0KldJiN— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 5, 2019
ONE MORE TIME.#TheRevival @ScottDawsonWWE & @DashWilderWWE have earned another opportunity at @REALBobbyRoode & @WWEGable's #RAW #TagTeamTitles! pic.twitter.com/LA9eEFxxRn— WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2019