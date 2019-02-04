New Top Contenders For WWE Tag Titles Decided On Tonight's WWE RAW

On tonight's RAW there was a four-way number one contenders match between Lucha House Party, The B-Team, The Revival, and Heavy Machinery.

The Revival would pick up the victory to become next in line for Bobby Roode and Chad Gable's WWE RAW Tag Team Titles. No word on when they will get that match.

