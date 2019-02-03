Women's Tag Team Added To WWE Elimination Chamber Match

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce announced they will be making the WWE Women's Tag Team Elimination Chamber Match for the inaugural Women's Tag Titles a bit more iconic. The duo revealed their entry into the match earlier today and said despite them usually joking around, they are taking this very seriously.

"Sure, we like to joke around as much as the next best friends," Royce and Kay began. "But we take this very seriously and we will stop at nothing to become the first-ever tag team champions, and prove to the entire world that we are the future and the future is iconic."

The current lineup for the match is: IIconics vs. Tamiana & Nia Jax vs. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville vs. Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan vs. TBD vs. TBD.

On this Monday's RAW, Sasha Banks and Bayley will face Alicia Fox and Nikki Cross to determine the next team who will enter the match.