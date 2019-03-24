Earlier today Kazuchika Okada defeated SANADA to win this year's New Japan Cup tournament. His reward is now an opportunity at the IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Jay White at ROH / NJPW G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden on April 6.
White and Okada have had two previous singles bouts: White defeated Okada in last year's G1 Climax tournament and then again at this year's Wrestle Kingdom 13.
Below is the updated card for the event:
* Jay White (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)
* Jay Lethal (c) vs. "The Villain" Marty Scurll vs. Matt Taven (Ladder Match for ROH World Championship)
* Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Bandido vs. Dragon Lee (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)
* ROH World Tag Team Champions PCO and Brody King vs. IWGP Tag Team Champions Guerrillas of Destiny (Titles Vs. Titles Match)
* Rush vs. Dalton Castle
* Bully Ray's New York Street Fight Open Challenge
* Honor Rumble (Pre-Show)
