Earlier today Kazuchika Okada defeated SANADA to win this year's New Japan Cup tournament. His reward is now an opportunity at the IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Jay White at ROH / NJPW G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden on April 6.

White and Okada have had two previous singles bouts: White defeated Okada in last year's G1 Climax tournament and then again at this year's Wrestle Kingdom 13.

Below is the updated card for the event:

* Jay White (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)

* Jay Lethal (c) vs. "The Villain" Marty Scurll vs. Matt Taven (Ladder Match for ROH World Championship)

* Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Bandido vs. Dragon Lee (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)

* ROH World Tag Team Champions PCO and Brody King vs. IWGP Tag Team Champions Guerrillas of Destiny (Titles Vs. Titles Match)

* Rush vs. Dalton Castle

* Bully Ray's New York Street Fight Open Challenge

* Honor Rumble (Pre-Show)