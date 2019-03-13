One of the hottest phenomenons taking the WWE by storm is #KofiMania. Many have been campaigning to see the 11-year veteran compete against Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship, including one of the voices of SmackDown LIVE. SmackDown's Tom Phillips recently joined Busted Open Radio to give his opinion on who should close WrestleMania 35, saying that it should be Kingston challenging The Planet's Champion in New Jersey.

"If it's Kofi Kingston that somehow gets a WWE Title opportunity against Daniel Bryan, I, selfishly as a SmackDown guy, would love to see that in the main event," Phillips said.

While there is still no confirmation on who will face Daniel Bryan at MetLife Stadium, the current advertised main events for WrestleMania includes the WWE Universal Championship match between Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar, as well as the RAW Women's Championship triple threat match, which features Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte. Phillips believes Lesnar/Rollins can main event any event at any time, and is also looking forward to the triple threat match.

"That's not to say that Lesnar/Rollins can main event any pay-per-view on any day [or] any year," Phillips said. "This triple threat with the women is so incredible, and there's never been a women's main event in the history of WrestleMania, so I think they're equally deserving."

The WWE Championship has not been the closing match at WrestleMania since 2016, where Roman Reigns defeated Triple H at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. The WWE Championship has been followed by the Universal Championship the previous two WrestleManias, with Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt in 2017 and AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura last year. Phillips, who called both matches, says that he is hooked in the Kofi story, and "selfishly" wants that match to close the show.

Phillips will be on the call next Tuesday as Kofi Kingston will compete in a gauntlet match, featuring Randy Orton, WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe, The Bar and Rowan. If Kofi is victorious on SmackDown LIVE, he will get his wish and face Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35.

You can check out Phillips' full comments from his appearance on Busted Open Radio below: