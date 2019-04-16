Former WWE star Adam Rose revealed on social media that he suffered a "mild heart attack scare" this past weekend.

"Had a mild heart attack scare on Saturday," Rose wrote on Instagram. "I am fine and at home already. Nothing to worry about.

"To all those that love me, I love you back. See you soon."

Rose announced in March that he will be retiring this year. His retirement match will take place at Atomic Revolutionary Wrestling's "Star Spangled Slammer" in Cocoa, Florida on Friday, June 14th. His opponent has not been determined yet.

The former Leo Kruger had revealed in an interview with Chris Van Vliet in 2017 that he was planning to retire, noting that he had only been continuing to wrestle for financial reasons.

"I feel like it's time to move onto other things," Rose said. "I don't want to be one of those guys that's hanging on, and hanging on, and hanging on. It's done. It's had its life, it's over with and it was fun while it lasted, and it's now time to move onto other things. Ya know, I've got a wife and I've got two kids and I got other business interests. I can't justify being there half foot in and half foot out."

Below is his full Instagram post:

Joshua Gagnon contributed to this article.